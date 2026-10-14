MrBeast meets Surat-based creator after 365-day challenge

Maya also used the platform to highlight efforts to feed people in need in her area, which gave the year a charitable purpose. Reports say that in September she was contacted and asked to share her email address and WhatsApp details, which raised hopes among her followers that a meeting was close.

The reported encounter came on the final day of the challenge. MrBeast met her in person and handed over $10,000 to put towards her community work.

MrBeast is known for elaborate online challenges, big cash giveaways and philanthropic projects, so the gesture fits his usual style. He started posting videos as a teenager from Greenville, North Carolina, and built a following with high-budget stunts, from paying people to survive extreme conditions to living inside a grocery store for daily cash prizes. His channel has since passed 500 million subscribers, making him the most subscribed creator on the platform. He has also put his reach behind charity. His projects have included planting 20 million trees, paying for sight-restoring treatment for 1,000 visually impaired people and giving vacant homes to people without shelter. He also runs a food-focused charity, Beast Philanthropy, and has been linked to giving away millions in free food.