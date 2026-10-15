Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sweet moments with a young co-star have fans melting

The post quickly drew a flood of reactions. Fans said they loved seeing the star so relaxed and affectionate between takes, and many called the interaction pure and wholesome. Several users praised how patiently and kindly she appeared to treat a child on set, while others pointed out that gentle moments like these are what make her admired well beyond the screen.

The photos and clips have made the pair a favourite across social media. Many fans shared that they too would have been overjoyed to meet her, with some jokingly calling the young actor the luckiest person on the internet this week. Admirers of the star also took the chance to revisit her grace and poise, saying her warmth seems to match her screen presence.

The shoot is part of a campaign by a leading hospitality brand that appointed Aishwarya as its global ambassador in June 2026. The campaign focuses on meaningful experiences, family moments and connections with loved ones, themes that the behind-the-scenes clips capture perfectly.