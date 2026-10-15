Krithi Shetty set to make her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty backed romantic drama Hum Tere Pyaar Mein

Southern beauty Krithi Shetty is all set to step into Bollywood with Rohit Shetty backed forthcoming romantic entertainer, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein.

Inside Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood debut: Cast, crew and production details of Hum Tere Pyaar Mein

The film is directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent the last 17 years as a protégé of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She has served as the assistant director in a number of films such as Golmaal 3, Singham, Chennai Express, Dilwale and Golmaal Again, to name just a few.

On Wednesday, Rohit Shetty took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of the clapperboard of the drama. The Singham maker also went on to wish Vidhi Ghodgaonkar all the best for this new challenge.

Touted to be a heartfelt romantic entertainer, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein has been presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment. The drama went on floors on Wednesday.