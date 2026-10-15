Rashmika Mandanna shines in Amit Aggarwal crystal-studded saree gown

Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight at a Diwali bash hosted by Swarovski, arriving in a crystal-embellished saree gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Rashmika has been the face of the crystal brand in India since August 2025, and her festive appearances have since become one of the season’s most-watched fashion moments.
The saree gown is a hybrid silhouette that has become a favourite for festive evenings. It keeps the drape and flow associated with the traditional six yards while adopting the structure and ease of a gown. Paired with crystal embellishment, it gave her an outfit that suited both a Diwali celebration and a red-carpet moment.
Amit Aggarwal is known for futuristic, sculptural couture that reimagines the saree. Rashmika earlier wore one of his black chiffon sarees with a corded blouse during a film promotion, an outfit that drew praise for its clean, architectural feel. The crystal version at this event pushed that signature style into a more celebratory, lighter direction.
Swarovski’s Diwali campaign has been built around the glow of diyas and the joy of dressing up, so an outfit covered in crystals matched the theme closely. The actor’s look quickly drew attention online, with fashion followers pointing to the mix of couture craftsmanship and festive shimmer.
Rashmika has had a busy stretch the last two years. Last year brought a run of hits across languages, including Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma, Kuberaa and The Girlfriend. This year she appeared opposite Shahid Kapoor in Cocktail 2. According to reports, her upcoming slate includes Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda, listed for October 2026, and the action drama Mysaa, in which she plays a Gond woman. She is also expected to return as Srivalli in Pushpa 3: The Rampage and has been linked to Animal Park, while a biopic titled MS: A Legacy On Screen has reportedly been launched with her in the lead.