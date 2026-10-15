Rashmika Mandanna shines in Amit Aggarwal crystal-studded saree gown

Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight at a Diwali bash hosted by Swarovski, arriving in a crystal-embellished saree gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Rashmika has been the face of the crystal brand in India since August 2025, and her festive appearances have since become one of the season’s most-watched fashion moments.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Amit Aggarwal saree gown

The saree gown is a hybrid silhouette that has become a favourite for festive evenings. It keeps the drape and flow associated with the traditional six yards while adopting the structure and ease of a gown. Paired with crystal embellishment, it gave her an outfit that suited both a Diwali celebration and a red-carpet moment.