Yami Gautam seeks blessings in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir just before her film hits theatres

Yami Gautam Dhar travelled to Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, only days before her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli arrives in cinemas on October 16. According to reports, it was the actress’s first visit to the city. Dressed in a yellow saree, she sought blessings for what is being described as a festive entertainer, releasing just ahead of Dussehra.
After her darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the actress also visited Hanuman Garhi, the hilltop shrine that devotees traditionally visit during a pilgrimage to Ayodhya. Reports say she sat on the ground and recited the Hanuman Chalisa there, a quiet moment that quickly drew attention.
Posting on her social media profiles, Yami said she had come with deep faith and devotion. She described herself as fortunate to be seeing a sacred land associated with Lord Ram’s long wait, and said it was a blessing to be able to take his darshan at last.
According to reports, a cultural evening was organised at Ram Ki Paidi, the ghats along the Saryu river, in connection with the film. Combining a pilgrimage with a public event in the city fits the festive mood the makers are aiming for, with the release timed close to the Dussehra celebrations.
The temple, inaugurated on January 22, 2024, has become a regular stop for film personalities and public figures. It was visited only days ago by another actress and politician, who called the darshan a great privilege. Yami’s visit adds to a steady stream of celebrity pilgrims at the shrine.
With Nayyi Navelli opening tomorrow, Yami Gautam will now be hoping that the blessings she sought in Ayodhya translate into a warm response at the box office.