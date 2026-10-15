Yami Gautam seeks blessings in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir just before her film hits theatres

Yami Gautam Dhar travelled to Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, only days before her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli arrives in cinemas on October 16. According to reports, it was the actress’s first visit to the city. Dressed in a yellow saree, she sought blessings for what is being described as a festive entertainer, releasing just ahead of Dussehra.

Yami Gautam’s Ayodhya visit: darshan at Ram Mandir and hanuman garhi

After her darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the actress also visited Hanuman Garhi, the hilltop shrine that devotees traditionally visit during a pilgrimage to Ayodhya. Reports say she sat on the ground and recited the Hanuman Chalisa there, a quiet moment that quickly drew attention.

Posting on her social media profiles, Yami said she had come with deep faith and devotion. She described herself as fortunate to be seeing a sacred land associated with Lord Ram’s long wait, and said it was a blessing to be able to take his darshan at last.