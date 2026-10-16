Has Shreya Ghoshal joined the Grammy voting panel for 2027? Here's what we know so far

Shreya Ghoshal is making headlines for a reason beyond her memorable songs and playback performances. The famous singer is speculated to have become a member of the Recording Academy as a voting member just before the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. However, neither the singer nor the Academy has officially confirmed the claim, leaving fans curious about what may have prompted the discussion.
There has been quite some hype about Shreya Ghoshal since she was involved in the 'Shaping Sounds' session organised by the Grammy with Lara Raj, who is from KATSEYE. Her involvement in this session has made people speculate about her relationship with the Recording Academy. But involvement in such a session doesn’t mean that she has become a voting member of the Recording Academy.
LA-based composer and classical pianist Raashi Kulkarni posted Shreya's pictures and videos from the session, which fuelled the speculation. One person commented, "Shreya Ghoshal as a Grammys Voting member 😍🔥 This is insane... Queen behaviour only❤️." Another fan commented, "This is such pleasant news for all the SGians out there. Hope she soon gets to be honored with a Grammy as well."
Shreya Ghoshal was first discovered when she participated in and won the television show Sa Re Ga Ma as a talented young girl. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali noticed her on television and gave her the break of her life by casting her for Devdas in 2002. Her Bollywood playback career started at around 16 years of age.
Bairi Piya, Dola Re Dola, and Silsila Ye Chahat Ka have been some of her most iconic songs. She has diversified her repertoire from Hindi to Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and other languages and has sung more than 4000 songs. Her accolades include five National Film Awards, many Filmfare Awards in Hindi films and South Indian films, Kerala State Film Awards, and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.
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