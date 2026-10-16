Has Shreya Ghoshal joined the Grammy voting panel for 2027? Here's what we know so far

Shreya Ghoshal is making headlines for a reason beyond her memorable songs and playback performances. The famous singer is speculated to have become a member of the Recording Academy as a voting member just before the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. However, neither the singer nor the Academy has officially confirmed the claim, leaving fans curious about what may have prompted the discussion.

Why is social media speculating about Shreya Ghoshal being a Grammy voting member?

There has been quite some hype about Shreya Ghoshal since she was involved in the 'Shaping Sounds' session organised by the Grammy with Lara Raj, who is from KATSEYE. Her involvement in this session has made people speculate about her relationship with the Recording Academy. But involvement in such a session doesn’t mean that she has become a voting member of the Recording Academy.