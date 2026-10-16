Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang seemingly confirm parenthood with sunset toddler photo

While the pair opted to keep the toddler's face hidden to protect their child's privacy, observers and fans noted that the little one appears to be between one and two years old.

The low-key reveal offers a sweet conclusion to persistent rumours that have followed the couple since they publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2024. Speculation escalated rapidly that year following an on-screen marriage proposal on a variety show, an alleged prenatal visit in the United States and sightings of baby nursery shopping around the time they registered their marriage in December 2024.

Rumours gained further traction in June 2025, when Yiyang's mother was photographed carrying an infant, prompting their agency to issue a statement firmly denying any unlawful acts while defending the family's right to privacy. A toddler was subsequently reported to have attended their formal Beijing wedding celebration in October 2025.

Zitao, 33, who rose to fame as a member of K-pop band EXO before establishing his solo entertainment agency, and Yiyang, 29, now appear ready to subtly share their family life while keeping their child safely out of the direct glare of the spotlight.