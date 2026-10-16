Kalyan Navratri: Saif Ali Khan, Sreeleela, Nagarjuna spotted in Thrissur, CM Vijay set to attend

Thrissur once again became a magnet for film stars on Thursday evening as Kalyan Jewellers hosted its grand Navratri celebration at the Kalyanaraman family residence. Celebrities from Bollywood and the southern film industries arrived in colourful ethnic outfits, posing for the paparazzi before joining the festivities.

Among those spotted were Nagarjuna, Malavika Mohanan, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay is also set to attend the celebrations, according to reports.

Kalyan Navratri: who attended

Nagarjuna was seen posing with his son Akhil Akkineni in a video. The father and son wore traditional kurta sets, with Nagarjuna in an Ajrakh print kurta and Akhil in a simple buttoned black kurta.