Kalyan Navratri: Saif Ali Khan, Sreeleela, Nagarjuna spotted in Thrissur, CM Vijay set to attend

Thrissur once again became a magnet for film stars on Thursday evening as Kalyan Jewellers hosted its grand Navratri celebration at the Kalyanaraman family residence. Celebrities from Bollywood and the southern film industries arrived in colourful ethnic outfits, posing for the paparazzi before joining the festivities.
Among those spotted were Nagarjuna, Malavika Mohanan, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay is also set to attend the celebrations, according to reports.
Nagarjuna was seen posing with his son Akhil Akkineni in a video. The father and son wore traditional kurta sets, with Nagarjuna in an Ajrakh print kurta and Akhil in a simple buttoned black kurta.
Saif wore his signature kurta with buttons on the side, looking simple and yet regal. His daughter Sara chose a bright yellow saree with pink zari borders.
Filmmaker Priyadarshan arrived with his wife, actor Lissy. The Hera Pheri director wore a black kurta, while Lissy chose a bright red suit with minimal gold jewellery. Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan also attended, though they arrived separately.
Malavika Mohanan and Sreeleela looked elegant in traditional sarees paired with gold jewellery. Bobby Deol arrived alone. Prabhu Ganesan, dressed in a white shirt and veshti, posed with his wife Punitha Prabhu. Malaika Arora was also among the guests, as were Rahman with his wife Meherunnisa, and Jayaram with his son Kalidas Jayaram.
The Navratri puja at the Kalyanaraman residence is a yearly tradition and has grown into one of the most talked-about festive gatherings in South India. Last year’s guests included Tabu, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Genelia. In 2023, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya joined the celebrations, and Mammootty and Ranbir Kapoor have attended in earlier years.
According to reports, Vijay is expected in Thrissur on Friday as chief guest, and it will be his first Kerala visit since taking charge as chief minister. Reports say he will arrive by helicopter at the Sobha City helipad in Puzhakkal, though his exact timings have not been officially announced.