Priyanka Chopra and Law Roach put the sample size saga behind them: The other celeb feuds which made us gasp

The look also echoes their earlier collaborations. Roach styled her pink embroidered bolero outfit at the 2021 BAFTAs, which he described as a “kiss to South Asia”. He counts her among his best-known clients, alongside Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Anya Taylor-Joy. Whether the reunion continues beyond this appearance remains to be seen.

Priyanka Chopra and Law Roach are not the first fashion pairing to see a public rift turn into a comeback. Roach himself faced rumours in 2023, when a viral seating mix-up with Zendaya at a Paris show led fans to blame her for his retirement. Both dismissed it, he kept working with her, and he officially returned to styling in 2025.

Elton John called for a boycott of Dolce & Gabbana in March 2015 after the designers called children born through IVF “synthetic”, but he declared a truce that August after they apologised. The same label later sparked a family row when Kim Kardashian collaborated with it for a 2022 Milan show, which upset her sister Kourtney because the brand had designed her wedding outfit.

The sisters made peace by shooting a joint SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana campaign together. Kim also stepped back from Balenciaga after the brand’s 2022 advertising controversy, saying she was re-evaluating the relationship, and was later named its brand ambassador.

Here is a list of other famous feuds that ended in reconciliation:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: They fell out at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008 after a heated argument. They hugged at Baba Siddique’s iftar party in 2013, after about five years.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry: The rift began around 2013 to 2014 over backup dancers, and the songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” followed. Perry sent an olive branch in 2018, and they made peace publicly in 2019.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla: A prank dispute on the sets of Ishq (1997) left them not speaking for six to seven years. It ended around 2002, when Juhi called Aamir after his divorce from Reena Dutta.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol: The row began after Darr (1993), as Sunny felt SRK’s stalker character was glorified over his hero. They hugged at the Gadar 2 success bash in 2023, after 16 years.

Karan Johar and Kajol: The 2016 clash between Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay ended their near-25-year friendship. They were back on talking terms after Karan’s twins were born, and posed together publicly about two years later.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan: SRK stopped talking to her after she cast Akshay Kumar, not him, in Tees Maar Khan. They reunited for Happy New Year about four years later.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar: Kartik was dropped from Dostana 2 in 2021. They were seen chatting warmly at an award show in 2022 and later collaborated again.

Mimi Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly: Reported tension was tied to Mimi’s past relationship with director Raj Chakraborty, who later married Subhashree in 2018. The two appeared together in a viral reel and a Puja ad in 2025.