Is Priyanka Chopra teaming up with Gladiator star Russell Crowe for her next?

While not much has been disclosed about the movie since it is still in the pre-production stage, some facts have however been made public. The movie is expected to be a science-fiction action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal of the Predators fame. The story has been written by writers David Frigerio and William and Carlyle Eubank.

The storyline moves ahead with an UN translator who travels with the Black Ops, deep in Congo, in order to recover an aircraft. As the team nears their goal, the more they discover that the aircraft is not meant to be taken home. Complete with twists and turns, the movie is expected to be a thriller that will keep the audiences glued to their seats. The film is expected to go on floors later this year starting principal photography in Gold Coast, Australia.