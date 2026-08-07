Is Priyanka Chopra teaming up with Gladiator star Russell Crowe for her next?

Priyanka Chopra is already is news for her Indian comeback with SS. Rajamouli. Titled Varanasi and co-starring South Indian heartthrob Mahesh Babu, the movie is currently progressing through its shoot schedules and winning hearts as each day goes by. But news has surfaced that now this global superstar will be seen with Russell Crowe in the sci-fi project called Bluefly.
While not much has been disclosed about the movie since it is still in the pre-production stage, some facts have however been made public. The movie is expected to be a science-fiction action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal of the Predators fame. The story has been written by writers David Frigerio and William and Carlyle Eubank.
The storyline moves ahead with an UN translator who travels with the Black Ops, deep in Congo, in order to recover an aircraft. As the team nears their goal, the more they discover that the aircraft is not meant to be taken home. Complete with twists and turns, the movie is expected to be a thriller that will keep the audiences glued to their seats. The film is expected to go on floors later this year starting principal photography in Gold Coast, Australia.
Director Nimrod Antal described the movie as ‘an intense, character-driven thriller’ which combines itself seamlessly with the principles of science. Nimrod further mentions that “it’s the kind of film I live to make’. The lead cast – Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe have yet not spoken about the development or starring with each other publicly, other Priyanka through her social media profile has confirmed that she is on to Bluefly next.
On the work front, Russell Crowe was recently seen in Nuremberg and has Unabomber, The Weight, billion Dollar Spy and Highlander in line. Chopra on the other hand has Varanasi which is expected to release in 2027 and Reset with Orland Bloom in the pipeline.
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