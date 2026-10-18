Harry Styles marks Liam Payne’s second death anniversary with a never-before-heard song

The tribute came during Styles’ 30-night “Together, Together” residency at the venue, which runs until October 31. It was not his first public nod to Payne this year. According to reports, at the finale of his 12-night Wembley Stadium run, Styles named all four of his former bandmates, including “my dear friend Liam”, while Payne’s parents, sister and nephew watched from the crowd.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 in Argentina. In the days that followed, Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan shared a joint statement saying the memories they had shared with him would be treasured forever. The four then came together for the first time in nearly nine years at his funeral in the UK. Styles has also spoken in an interview about how difficult the loss has been.

For fans of the group, the surprise performance was a reminder of the band's that rose to fame together in the early 2010s from a British talent show. Videos of the moment spread quickly on social media, with many viewers calling it heartbreaking and tender.

Whether Styles will release the song officially is not yet known.