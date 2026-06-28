Harry Styles sparks concern after onstage collapse during London heatwave

Viewers following the event showed their concerns through the internet. The netizens said that no one went to check on the former One Direction member. One user commented on the incident by writing, “How come no one came and checked on him???” Meanwhile, another viewer said, “Nobody ran to check on him 👀.” Other viewers also recognised the weather conditions as extremely dangerous, as one user stated, “Serious or not, he does need to be careful though,” and one viewer added that it was incredibly hot.

However, Harry Styles was able to bounce back from this situation quite fast. The As It Was singer was back on his feet within 17 seconds of being down on the ground. It seems like he had been in good spirits and was waving at the audience before carrying on with his performance. In spite of this situation, he performed at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 27.