Harry Styles sparks concern after onstage collapse during London heatwave

Harry Styles reportedly raised some alarm among fans when he choked on water and fainted onstage while performing at Wembley Stadium, London, on June 26, 2022, during one of the hottest periods in history during his Together, Together residency.
This happened as Harry Styles was concluding his performance, during which he does the famous 'whale' act, whereby he spits water into the air. He seemed to choke on the remaining water and collapsed backwards in the stadium. Videos are showing that he collapsed on his back and began coughing heavily while covering his mouth with one of his hands. He also put his hands over his stomach as he tried to regain his breath for a few seconds.
Viewers following the event showed their concerns through the internet. The netizens said that no one went to check on the former One Direction member. One user commented on the incident by writing, “How come no one came and checked on him???” Meanwhile, another viewer said, “Nobody ran to check on him 👀.” Other viewers also recognised the weather conditions as extremely dangerous, as one user stated, “Serious or not, he does need to be careful though,” and one viewer added that it was incredibly hot.
However, Harry Styles was able to bounce back from this situation quite fast. The As It Was singer was back on his feet within 17 seconds of being down on the ground. It seems like he had been in good spirits and was waving at the audience before carrying on with his performance. In spite of this situation, he performed at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 27.