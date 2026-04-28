Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles reportedly engaged after months together

Wedding bells may be ringing for Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles because recent reports suggest that the couple is engaged! The engagement speculations began after certain pictures went viral last week, where Zoë was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

According to reports, a source confirmed the rumours and told People, that the couple had shared the news of their engagement with only a small group of friends.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles had sparked dating rumours back in August 2025

After eight months of dating, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles seem to be engaged. While the couple has not made the news official, the big rock on Zoë's ring finger was quite visible in the pictures captured by the paparazzi during their latest outings in London.