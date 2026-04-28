Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles reportedly engaged after months together

Wedding bells may be ringing for Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles because recent reports suggest that the couple is engaged! The engagement speculations began after certain pictures went viral last week, where Zoë was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.
According to reports, a source confirmed the rumours and told People, that the couple had shared the news of their engagement with only a small group of friends.
After eight months of dating, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles seem to be engaged. While the couple has not made the news official, the big rock on Zoë's ring finger was quite visible in the pictures captured by the paparazzi during their latest outings in London.
The couple were first spotted together in public, back in August 2025, when they were sauntering around in Rome, Italy, with Zoë's arm wrapped around Harry's. It can be therefore assumed that they had been dating since then, making their relationship approximately 8-months old.
Since then, the couple was spotted and photographed multiple times across cities including New York City and London. According to sources, the couple enjoy a relaxed life, walking around, spending time with family and friends and have "great chemistry".
Before getting together, Zoë and Harry were involved with different people and their relationships were quite publicised. The 37-year-old actress was engaged to actor Channing Tatum. They broke off their one-year long engagement in October 2024, ending a three-year-old relationship. Prior to this relationship, Zoë was married to actor Karl Glusman for a year.
Harry Styles, who largely keeps his private life under wraps, was reported to be with actress Taylor Russell. The 42-year-old musician reportedly broke up with her in 2024.
While Zoë Kravitz definitely showed off her engagement ring to the world, the couple is yet to confirm their relationship status. No matter what, congratulations are definitely in order.