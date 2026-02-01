Zayn Malik jokes about ticket prices amid Harry Styles' upcoming tour

The As It Was singer announced has announced the world tour, which will feature 30 concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Other cities in the tour include, Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

The MSG concerts will occur from August to October. Presales for MSG concerts started this week. A notice from Ticketmaster stated that the tour has set ticket prices for the concerts at this venue between $50 and $1,182.40 plus service fees. The price ranges do not apply to the VIP tickets.

People have left a lot of comments regarding the price of the tickets, and there is a lot of disagreement among fans. One person said, “Harry better be doing a three hour eras tour style show and bringing out Louis, Niall, and Zayn for an encore for these prices.”

Another fan said, “Stop f***ing buying these crazy ass priced tickets. All you’re doing is giving them the okay that these prices are acceptable in this economy and it’s f***ing NOT. No one should EVERRRR have to pay a f***ing months rent just for one show IN THE PIT. FIX THIS S*** HARRY.” Another X user said, “Harry isn’t some indie artist. He’s one of the most established acts and has been for well over a decade now. There’s no need for these prices beyond corporate greed.”