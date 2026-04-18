Shaheen Bhatt engaged: Everything you need to know about her fiancé Ishaan Mehra

He is a highly-trained fitness professional with certifications in both Strength and Conditioning (ISSA) and Precision Nutrition Level 1. Moreover, he is an ATG-certified coach (Athletic Truth Group). His current place of employment is SOHFIT, which is among the top fitness centres in Mumbai founded by Sohrab Khushrushahi. Interestingly enough, his connection to the family may have started there, as his now sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt, has been a long-term client of the studio for years.

A low-key romance

The couple have been extremely reserved regarding their romance. While they did travel as a group along with the Kapoors and Bhatts to Thailand during New Year’s Eve in 2025, Shaheen had kept her partner’s identity a secret on social media until his birthday that year when she made an official announcement.

The news of the couple’s engagement has triggered off celebrations galore. Leading the charge was Alia, who assured that she would shower the couple with all her love by spamming them. The other well-wishers include Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and many more from the tinsel town.