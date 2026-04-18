Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on her book The Sari Eternal

A timeless drape

In the book, Puri recalls that her first-ever sari was gifted to her at the age of three by an aunt, who brought Maharashtrian mini saris from Pune along with a set of toys. Having spent most of her life in Delhi and later in Kathmandu, Puri was surrounded by women who wore the sari. Especially, her mother, Malati, was “a proud and loyal wearer” of the garment. She writes of her fascination with her mother’s saris — of playing hide-and-seek with the loose end, using it to dry her face, or watching it double up as a handkerchief for tears and even a runny nose.

Over time, these personal associations developed into a broader comprehension of the cultural and symbolic significance of the sari for Puri. She writes that the garment's history dates back about 5,000 years to the Indus Valley civilisation, where artefacts from locations like Mohenjo-Daro show draped clothing that resembles the sari. In the Vedic period, she notes references in the Rig Veda to garments like the antariya (lower cloth), uttariya (upper drape), and stanapatta (chest band), which gradually evolved into the modern sari ensemble.

From the flowing drapes found at ancient sites like Sanchi and Ajanta to subsequent interpretations in miniature art and the works of Raja Ravi Varma, who popularised the modern style of draping, the garment has appeared throughout classical literature, temple sculptures, and paintings.

“The sari is eternal,” Puri remarks, explaining the title. “Like Indian civilisation itself, it has evolved from thousands of years ago and continues into the future.” Despite changing lifestyles and fashion choices, she notes that a large number of women across India continue to wear it, giving it a sense of permanence.