At 85, Anjolie Ela Menon revisits her iconic themes in New Delhi exhibition

Figures and absence

At a time when abstraction was dominant, Menon turned to figuration, drawing from early Christian art and Byzantine imagery—marked by stillness, frontal figures, and spiritual charge. Across six decades of painting, the figure continues to anchor her work. “I always relate to the human being. Living in a country as populated as ours, it’s difficult not to be figurative. Abstraction has never really caught my imagination,” she notes.

Solitary figures, faces, empty chairs, and sparse interiors in her paintings evoke memory and meaning. In ‘Frenchman’s House’ (1988), an empty chair sits at the centre, a crow perched on its armrest, with Kamadhenu by its side and a lizard resting on a nearby table—rendered in an earthy palette of greens and browns on a Masonite board.

“The chair,” Menon explains, “is part of the figurative work. There’s always an object on it that denotes somebody has just left it. The empty chair also symbolises loss.” In this sense, absence becomes presence—a trace of life. The chair reappears in newer works such as ‘Chair’, and ‘Chair and Crow’, this time with two crows perched on them. The bird, a recurring motif in her work, emerged from the crows that frequented her balcony while she lived in Mumbai. “They’ve been there in my work for the last 50 years. He walked into my work,” she says.