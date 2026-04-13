Open Fences in Delhi explores a reimagined purpose of these boundaries

An urban depiction

For Kapil Jangid, his works draw from his parents' experience of migrating from a small Rajasthan village to the industrial town of Bajwa in Gujarat. Jangid later moved to Vadodara for his studies and now lives in Delhi. This constant movement across places, along with the nostalgia it carries, is especially reflected in the artist's practice. “I’ve seen these terrazzo tiles in my home while growing up,” he says talking of his material. “I think about how we connect to our homes and what happens to that connection when we migrate.”

Jangid’s ‘Urban Facades’ series highlights this tension. His architectural surfaces represent the chaotic, rapid growth of Indian cities. The process involves digital image mapping, hand-cut moulds, and pigmented concrete casting. Hence, each piece is as tactile as it is conceptual.

“Cities in India are growing very fast, but without enough infrastructure,” he notes. “There’s always this contrast between planned and unplanned spaces. That’s something I’m trying to understand through my work.”

Suruchi Choksi of Mumbai explores Buddhist thought through her works, part of her ongoing ‘Zero Plus Anything is a World’ series, to contemplate impermanence, interconnection, and the idea of shunyata, or emptiness. “These works are about seeing how nothing exists in isolation,” she explains. “Everything arises in relation to something else.” Her mediums are acrylic, pastel and ink.

“My art practice is like a fellowship of silence,” she says. “By the time I begin making the work, the emotional charge has already settled. What remains is a quieter expression.” In her ink-based series ‘What Shifts, What Follows’, Choksi physically punctures paper and allows ink to move through it, creating splotches of black ink across the white sheet. The patterned structure, thus, draws the viewer into a sense of introspection.