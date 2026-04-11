A living continuum at ShowKeen Mumbai

In Mumbai this April, AstaGuru’s third edition of ShowKeen returns to the Nehru Centre with an exhibition that resists the neat compartments of period and style. Instead, it arranges a conversation across time. Modern masters such as S. H. Raza and M. F. Husain appear alongside contemporary practitioners including Meetali Singh, Krishen Khanna and Tom Vattakuzhy, forming what director Manoj Mansukhani describes as “a continuum rather than a comparison”.

From Ravi Varma’s devotional intimacy to contemporary disquiet, AstaGuru stages a cross-generational encounter

This curatorial instinct shapes the exhibition’s tone. The modernists are not presented as relics to be admired from a distance. Their works press into the present, framing the concerns and material experiments of younger artists who operate within a markedly different cultural landscape. “Bringing them into the same space as contemporary practitioners allows that legacy to be experienced as something living, not historical,” Mansukhani notes. Yet the distinctions remain sharp. “Contemporary artists are navigating a very different cultural and material landscape, and their works reflect new urgencies and perspectives.”