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Rashmika Mandanna gets Rs. 8crore Coorg bungalow as a 30th birthday gift from her father

Rashmika Mandanna marks milestone with family, traditions and a heartfelt return to her roots in Virajpet
Rashmika Mandanna gets Rs. 8crore Coorg bungalow as a 30th birthday gift from her father
Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 30th birthday in a bungalow gifted by her father
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Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday at home in Virajpet on April 5. Her father Madan Mandanna bought a 8crore bungalow named ‘Serenity’ for her. It has an emotional meaning for Rashmika because it represents returning to her roots. Rashmika will always remember this occasion and be thankful for this gift.

Rashmika Mandanna’s 30th birthday was a celebration rooted in tradition and community

Situated near Virajpet, the house matches its name perfectly. The place is serene, secluded and nestled amid nature’s bounty. It holds a special significance for Rashmika Mandanna because it is much more than an upscale home for her. According to sources from the inner circle of her family, the choice of the location was made considering her hectic schedule.

The Thamma actress celebrated her birthday modestly and with great significance. She celebrated with her close family members, relatives and people from her community. She wore traditional Kodava clothes and celebrated her birthday according to her cultural traditions.

She had also gone to see Sri Igguthappa Temple, a place where she has been going since she was little. She has later given a few glimpses of her birthday on Instagram saying, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. ❤️ Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. ❤️.” She further added, “Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever. 💞💞”

In addition to that, she visited her alma mater, Coorg Public School, and took pictures outside its premises while reminiscing about her childhood days. The celebration was not limited to just her family. They organised parties and gave out sweets to the locals. They also made an announcement regarding the scholarship scheme for merit students of the region. Her private party took place on April 5 and 6.

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Rashmika Mandanna gets Rs. 8crore Coorg bungalow as a 30th birthday gift from her father
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate her Kodava roots at heartfelt Coorg reception
Rashmika Mandanna birthday
Rashmika Mandanna 30th birthday
Rashmika Mandanna bungalow Serenity
Rashmika Mandanna Virajpet celebration

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