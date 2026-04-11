Rashmika Mandanna gets Rs. 8crore Coorg bungalow as a 30th birthday gift from her father

The Thamma actress celebrated her birthday modestly and with great significance. She celebrated with her close family members, relatives and people from her community. She wore traditional Kodava clothes and celebrated her birthday according to her cultural traditions.

She had also gone to see Sri Igguthappa Temple, a place where she has been going since she was little. She has later given a few glimpses of her birthday on Instagram saying, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. ❤️ Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. ❤️.” She further added, “Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever. 💞💞”

In addition to that, she visited her alma mater, Coorg Public School, and took pictures outside its premises while reminiscing about her childhood days. The celebration was not limited to just her family. They organised parties and gave out sweets to the locals. They also made an announcement regarding the scholarship scheme for merit students of the region. Her private party took place on April 5 and 6.