Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate her Kodava roots at heartfelt Coorg reception

In the course of the celebrations, Vijay made an emotionally charged speech and even tried a few phrases in Kodava Takk, the regional dialect. It came out that Vijay had a strong relationship with the region because the place served as the very first holiday resort for him and his mates during their school days when he was still far from meeting his bride. I’ve become so fond of this place," he shared. “I always thought that women from here are super beautiful, even before I met her. I’m married to one and I’m very happy.”

Having started their cinematic journey together in Geetha Govindam, the couple even visited the nearby temple of Igguthappa for some blessings. As if the couple does not want their fans to wait eagerly for more updates, Vijay and Rashmika have already set their eyes on the future and continued filming their historical drama Ranabaali.