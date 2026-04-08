Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate her Kodava roots at heartfelt Coorg reception

After having their beautiful wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, celebrated stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna decided to celebrate the reception of their marriage in the verdant valleys of Kodagu. The reception, which was organised on April 6, was a double celebration for the couple as it marked not only their wedding but also Rashmika’s 30th birthday.
The ‘child of the soil’ made a truly beautiful and elegant tribute to her native culture and donned a Kodava drape in the hues of pink and gold. As distinct from a conventional drape, in Coorgi draping, pleats are gathered at the rear end of the draping while the pallu is neatly pinned on one side of the shoulder. Rashmika added the finishing touches to her draping with the family jewels — the pathak neck piece and Kokkethathi pendant in crescent shape.
In the course of the celebrations, Vijay made an emotionally charged speech and even tried a few phrases in Kodava Takk, the regional dialect. It came out that Vijay had a strong relationship with the region because the place served as the very first holiday resort for him and his mates during their school days when he was still far from meeting his bride. I’ve become so fond of this place," he shared. “I always thought that women from here are super beautiful, even before I met her. I’m married to one and I’m very happy.”
Having started their cinematic journey together in Geetha Govindam, the couple even visited the nearby temple of Igguthappa for some blessings. As if the couple does not want their fans to wait eagerly for more updates, Vijay and Rashmika have already set their eyes on the future and continued filming their historical drama Ranabaali.