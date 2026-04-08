Matthew Perry’s stepmother, Debbie, demands maximum sentence for dealer, Jasveen Sangha

Debbie Perry, Matthew Perry’s stepmother, has pleaded emphatically to the courts to give Jasveen Sangha the maximum jail time possible. He is best known as Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He died in October 2023 at the age of 54 due to the toxic effect of ketamine. Debbie Perry highlighted the permanent damage his death has done to those close to him.
On April 7, 2026, Matthew Perry’s stepmother gave a victim impact statement before the court. She requested that the court impose the maximum penalty on Jasveen Sangha, the ‘Ketamine Queen.’ Debbie Perry stated, “There is no joy… No light in the window. They won’t be back. You caused this… You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people. Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours.”
US-UK dual citizen and art and event curator Jasveen Sangha was arrested in August 2024. She was found guilty in August 2025 of operating a drug-involved property and distributing ketamine resulting in fatalities and/or injuries. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 8, 2026.
An investigation showed that Jasveen had provided 50 doses of ketamine to Erik Fleming, Mathew’s manager. In turn, Fleming passed on the drug to Kenneth Iwamasa, the assistant of Perry. Iwamasa confessed through the indictment that he had injected Perry with three injections of ketamine in October 2023.
Matthew Perry’s stepmother, Debbie Perry, brought out the point that Jasveen made efforts to ensure that she covered up her tracks following the death of the actor. According to reports, Jasveen reached out to Erik Fleming and cleared all their chats.
Debbie Perry also emphasized the permanence of the loss, stressing how Matthew Perry's family and friends had been affected. Her comments echoed the need for the maximum sentence so that Jasveen Sangha could not hurt any other families.