Matthew Perry’s stepmother, Debbie, demands maximum sentence for dealer, Jasveen Sangha

US-UK dual citizen and art and event curator Jasveen Sangha was arrested in August 2024. She was found guilty in August 2025 of operating a drug-involved property and distributing ketamine resulting in fatalities and/or injuries. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 8, 2026.

An investigation showed that Jasveen had provided 50 doses of ketamine to Erik Fleming, Mathew’s manager. In turn, Fleming passed on the drug to Kenneth Iwamasa, the assistant of Perry. Iwamasa confessed through the indictment that he had injected Perry with three injections of ketamine in October 2023.

Matthew Perry’s stepmother, Debbie Perry, brought out the point that Jasveen made efforts to ensure that she covered up her tracks following the death of the actor. According to reports, Jasveen reached out to Erik Fleming and cleared all their chats.

Debbie Perry also emphasized the permanence of the loss, stressing how Matthew Perry's family and friends had been affected. Her comments echoed the need for the maximum sentence so that Jasveen Sangha could not hurt any other families.