Turkish influencer Aysegul Eraslan mysteriously dies at 27

Ayşegül had not been answering the door and when the police finally broke through the door of her residence, they found her laying lifeless and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway currently and the young social media personality's body is at a forensic medicine institute. A bloodied note had been reportedly found, which led to speculations about it being suicide.

Primary investigation by the Kağıthane Public Security Bureau has revealed that Ayşegül had been touring in Egypt earlier this month and had come back home on March 11, 2026. Media reports have said that security footage shows actor Sunay Kurtuluș entering the influencer's apartment just an hour before she had passed. He had left after staying for some time.

Sunay had been questioned and released by the police. His lawyers said in a statement on Sunday that the actor "has provided the necessary statements to the relevant authorities from the very beginning of the process." They asserted that he was not present at the scene when she had died.

The statement continued, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ayşegül Eraslan. We pray for God’s mercy upon her and offer our condolences to her family, relatives, and loved ones."

Ayşegül Eraslan last post on Instagram was made on March 12, 2026 where she posted pictures of her in Los Angeles.