Who is Arun Tupe? Marathi influencer who was found dead at home

The Marathi digital community is in a state of mourning after the sudden death of social media influencer Arun Tupe. The 26-year-old social media influencer, known for his high energy levels and sense of humor, was found unconscious at his home in Balaji Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning.

From reports of the incident, Arun was found unconscious at his home in Balaji Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by his relatives. He was immediately taken to a medical facility, but unluckily, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility. This has sent a big shockwave among his fans, particularly since Arun had posted a reel a few hours before his body was discovered.

The body of Arun has been taken to the Ghati Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Though there is no confirmed cause of death, it is believed that Arun has been battling health problems due to epilepsy in the past. However, it is not confirmed whether this contributed to his death, and further investigations are needed to confirm whether this contributed to his untimely death.