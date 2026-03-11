Here’s how Vijay–Rashmika’s sartorial choice for mehendi stood out from celeb weddings so far

As a perfect complement to his bride’s classic look, Vijay donned a masculine version of elegance in a traditional ivory dhoti. He took his look to the next level with a vermillion red angavastram that he layered over his dhoti, creating a sharp contrast that echoed the contrasting hues in Rashmika’s saree. The ivory and red hues were a nod to Vijay’s South Indian heritage and a mix of tradition and modernity in silhouette. The two looked like a perfect match as they twirled their way through the proceedings, with Vijay’s regal attire a reflection of the joy of an evening that he wished "had a 100 more hours in it".

From the complementary color schemes to the traditional attire in mehendi, Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding fashion is a lesson in "less is more". In donning a traditional look that focused on silhouette rather than embellishments, Rashmika and Vijay ensured that it remained all about them and their love story. As they get ready to reprise their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming drama Ranabaali, the chemistry of the new Mr and Mrs Deverakonda is setting a high standard in wedding fashion.