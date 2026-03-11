Here’s how Vijay–Rashmika’s sartorial choice for mehendi stood out from celeb weddings so far

While the world is still trying to get over the magnificence of their wedding in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally giving fans a peek into the fashion extravaganza of their pre-wedding events. The newlywed couple, lovingly called ‘Virosh’ by fans, has been giving glimpses of their pradhanam and mehendi ceremony, which took place on February 25. It is safe to say that sometimes, for a fashion statement, one does not need to look beyond heritage and luxury.
Rashmika, being the effortless beauty that she is, looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous rust orange silk saree by designer Anamika Khanna. Breaking away from the conventional bright shades of pink and green for a mehendi function, the actress opted for a more subdued yet elegant colour palette that suited the ethereal atmosphere of the evening. The saree featured a gorgeous red and antique gold border, which added a majestic appeal to the overall look. The actress kept her look simple yet elegant by opting for a simple yet intricate mehendi look that allowed her natural beauty to shine. In heartfelt moments captured with her sister Shiman, the rich tones of her attire provided a warm, emotional backdrop to the sisterly bond.
As a perfect complement to his bride’s classic look, Vijay donned a masculine version of elegance in a traditional ivory dhoti. He took his look to the next level with a vermillion red angavastram that he layered over his dhoti, creating a sharp contrast that echoed the contrasting hues in Rashmika’s saree. The ivory and red hues were a nod to Vijay’s South Indian heritage and a mix of tradition and modernity in silhouette. The two looked like a perfect match as they twirled their way through the proceedings, with Vijay’s regal attire a reflection of the joy of an evening that he wished "had a 100 more hours in it".
From the complementary color schemes to the traditional attire in mehendi, Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding fashion is a lesson in "less is more". In donning a traditional look that focused on silhouette rather than embellishments, Rashmika and Vijay ensured that it remained all about them and their love story. As they get ready to reprise their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming drama Ranabaali, the chemistry of the new Mr and Mrs Deverakonda is setting a high standard in wedding fashion.