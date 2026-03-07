Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore dies at 36

Stephanie was more than just a fitness influencer. Not only was she a renowned academic, but she also had a PhD in pathology and cell biology from the University of South Florida. Her research was specifically focused on the molecular basis of ovarian cancer progression, as announced by Jeff in his touching post, noting her warm, kind heart, and love for her family.

Prior to her decision to step back into the public eye in May 2024, Stephanie had managed to gain over one million subscribers on YouTube and 525,000 on Instagram. She became an integral part of the "all-in" movement, where she documented her path towards healing her relationship with food. However, even though she had achieved immense success, Stephanie had also been open about the difficulties of being in the public eye. As she stepped back into the public eye last year after her decision to leave social media, Stephanie had spoken about how her anxiety had become "crippling," making it impossible for her to even leave her home.

However, in her latest updates, Stephanie had shared that her mental health had never been "better than it is now" as she had chosen to be "way more present" in her life by stepping back from social media.

This is a tragic turn of events, as Stephanie had just celebrated her 36th birthday on February 25 F. Just a short time ago, Jeff had shared a photo of the couple together for Valentine’s Day, where he had snapped a photo of Stephanie during "tea time" and shared it on social media.