Who stands where at the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 after qualifying

Charles Leclerc secured a second-row start, he admitted after the session that Ferrari seems to be on the back foot compared to the Mercedes engine's raw power. Lewis Hamilton (P7) in his first qualifying for Ferrari, Lewis struggled with balance. He was actually faster than Leclerc in Q1 on the Medium tires, but couldn't find the same gains when everyone switched to Softs for the final shootout.

Gabriel Bortoleto successfully put the new Audi works team into Q3, though a technical issue on his in-lap prevented him from setting a final time in the shootout. Both Carlos Sainz (Williams) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) failed to participate in the session due to reliability issues earlier in the day. The 11th team on the grid, Cadillac (using Ferrari power), had a learning day in the literal sense as the team dealt with hydraulic failures and sensor issues all weekend. Their main goal for tomorrow is simply to finish the race and gather data.