Aston Martin is off to a dangerous start at the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

It has been a shockingly turbulent start to the 2026 season for Aston Martin. The team arrived at the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 with the bombshell admission that their new car, the AMR26, is suffering from such violent vibrations that it risks causing permanent nerve damage to its drivers.
During the press conference, team principal Adrian Newey revealed that the vibrations, originating from the new Honda power unit, are being transmitted directly through the chassis to the steering wheel. Fernando Alonso has stated he can only manage roughly 25 consecutive laps before the numbness in his hands becomes a risk for permanent nerve damage.
Lance Stroll has a lower threshold of just 15 laps, likening the sensation in the cockpit to being "electrocuted in a chair." The vibrations are so intense that physical parts of the car, including mirrors and tail lights, have been shaking off during sessions.
When Honda retired in 2021, many of their top engineers moved to other projects. The team that reformed for 2026 is largely new to F1 and lacks the championship-winning experience of the Red Bull era. The vibrations are causing severe reliability issues with the hybrid battery units. Aston Martin arrived in Melbourne with only four batteries and after practice, they were down to their last two operational units. Newey only joined the team in March 2025, the AMR26’s development was compressed, leaving the team on the back foot compared to rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari.
The team plans to heavily restrict their laps in the race. There is serious speculation that they may retire both cars early once the drivers hit their safety thresholds (15 and 25 laps), as completing the full 58-lap distance is currently deemed medically unsafe. Despite the chaos, Adrian Newey hasn't given up on speed. He believes the AMR26 chassis is actually the fifth-fastest on the grid and is targeting Q3 for both drivers.
Honda has implemented some software and mechanical countermeasures for the Melbourne weekend, which showed slight improvement in FP2, but a fundamental redesign of the engine mounting or internal components will likely be required for a permanent fix. Honda’s R&D center in Sakura has been running 24/7 virtual track testing on a full-vehicle dyno (chassis + engine + gearbox). Newey stated that if they can resolve the vibration at its source (the Power Unit), the architectural package of the car is strong enough to fight at the front.