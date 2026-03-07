Aston Martin is off to a dangerous start at the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

During the press conference, team principal Adrian Newey revealed that the vibrations, originating from the new Honda power unit, are being transmitted directly through the chassis to the steering wheel. Fernando Alonso has stated he can only manage roughly 25 consecutive laps before the numbness in his hands becomes a risk for permanent nerve damage.

Lance Stroll has a lower threshold of just 15 laps, likening the sensation in the cockpit to being "electrocuted in a chair." The vibrations are so intense that physical parts of the car, including mirrors and tail lights, have been shaking off during sessions.