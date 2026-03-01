Formula 1 may cancel upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for 2026

A planned two-day Pirelli tyre test at the Bahrain International Circuit was cancelled on February 28, 2026, following a missile strike on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet command center in Manama. All Pirelli and team personnel (including those from Mercedes and McLaren) are reported safe in their hotels.

Major transit hubs in Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain have seen temporary closures, forcing F1 teams to reroute their travel to the season opener in Australia. While the tyre test was scrapped, the actual Grands Prix are still officially on the calendar. F1 management is currently in a 'wait and see' mode. Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for April 12, 2026 while Saudi Arabian Grand Prixon April 19.