Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops the Formula 1 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain

The Formula1 2026 pre-season testing concluded in Bahrain recently and here's what we know so far. The grid is now preparing for the season opener in Melbourne and this year marks a monumental shift in regulations, featuring 50/50 power splits between internal combustion and electrical energy, active aerodynamics and the debut of the 11th team, Cadillac.
Charles Leclerc set the benchmark for the new era, recording the only lap under the 1:32 mark across the entire testing period, offering hope to Tifosi fans. P2 goes Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes1:32.803 followed by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren and Max Verstappen snatching the top 5 for Red Bull.
Charles' flyer on the final day suggests the SF-26 has both qualifying pace and stability. Their new upside-down rear wing mechanism has been a talking point of the paddock. Mercedes completed the highest mileage (1,204 laps total). While they didn't chase the ultimate lap time on the final day, their straight-line speed is currently the highest on the grid.
Aston Martin appears to be in a crisis state as they completed the fewest laps of any team (394 total). Their Honda power unit suffered recurring battery and pneumatic issues, leading them to end their final day two hours early with just six laps on the board. Williams seems to be on the back foot after missing the initial Barcelona shakedown. They are currently playing catch-up on aero mapping.
The Rookie Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) has been the surprise of testing. Lindblad completed a testing-high 165 laps on the final day alone, showing he has physically and mentally gripped the demands of the 2026 car. Most drivers agree that no one has reached 100 percent potential yet. The 2026 cars require a new driving style due to low drag and Z-Mode active aero, which changes the car's balance mid-corner.
The new entrant Audi finished 8th in total distance. While the car is reliable, they are currently hovering at the back of the midfield. A major sidepod upgrade introduced in Week 2 suggests they are developing rapidly.
Active Aero Mapping Testing was about making the wings move; Melbourne will be about optimising when they move. These new software updates arriving for the first race are expected to find up to 0.5 seconds in lap time.