Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops the Formula 1 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Charles Leclerc set the benchmark for the new era, recording the only lap under the 1:32 mark across the entire testing period, offering hope to Tifosi fans. P2 goes Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes1:32.803 followed by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren and Max Verstappen snatching the top 5 for Red Bull.

Charles' flyer on the final day suggests the SF-26 has both qualifying pace and stability. Their new upside-down rear wing mechanism has been a talking point of the paddock. Mercedes completed the highest mileage (1,204 laps total). While they didn't chase the ultimate lap time on the final day, their straight-line speed is currently the highest on the grid.