Netflix to release Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 on February 27

The new season documents the events of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Based on official previews and the 2025 season highlights, the primary focus will be McLaren’s resurgence and Lando Norris winning his first-ever World Championship in a dramatic finale. Along with Extensive coverage of the battle between Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Expect significant focus on the Papaya Rules drama at McLaren and the internal shifts at Red Bull as they attempted to defend their dominance. Behind-the-scenes footage of breakout performances from rookies like Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli. Insights into Lewis Hamilton’s first year after his historic move to Ferrari, which did not go very well.