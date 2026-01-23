Netflix to release Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 on February 27

Netflix has confirmed that Formula 1: Drive to Survive is returning for its eighth season in February 2026. The 10-episode Season 8 will be released globally on Friday, February 27 and as per tradition, the season drops just one week before the start of the new Formula 1 racing season. The 2026 F1 season officially begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, 2026.
The new season documents the events of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Based on official previews and the 2025 season highlights, the primary focus will be McLaren’s resurgence and Lando Norris winning his first-ever World Championship in a dramatic finale. Along with Extensive coverage of the battle between Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
Expect significant focus on the Papaya Rules drama at McLaren and the internal shifts at Red Bull as they attempted to defend their dominance. Behind-the-scenes footage of breakout performances from rookies like Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli. Insights into Lewis Hamilton’s first year after his historic move to Ferrari, which did not go very well.
Expect narratives on one of the biggest off-track shocks was the mid-season dismissal of Christian Horner as Red Bull Team Principal. Expect a deep dive into the internal power struggle and the subsequent upheaval at Milton Keynes. The departure of Adrian Newey from Red Bull to Aston Martin and the final year of the current technical regulations before the massive 2026 rule changes.
In what is already being called the tear-jerker episode of the season, the cameras are rumoured to follow Nico Hülkenberg as he finally broke his record-breaking streak. After 239 starts without a podium, he finished 3rd at the 2025 British Grand Prix.
For the 2026 season, Formula 1 has scheduled an unusually long testing period to accommodate the massive technical regulation overhaul (new engines and active aerodynamics). Unlike recent years where there was only one test, 2026 will feature three separate testing sessions across two different locations.