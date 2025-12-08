2025 Formula One season wrapped: Top moments from the sport's 75th year!

Red Bull started the year behind McLaren, a complete reversal of recent seasons. Max Verstappen had to fight for podiums instead of just leading. Max and Red Bull fought their way back with relentless consistency and development. Verstappen won five of the final eight races, closing a massive gap of over 100 points down to a mere two points by the final lap. This was arguably one of his greatest seasons of driving, even though he didn't win the title. Despite winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his immense effort fell short by just two points, bringing his dominant streak to an end. But time and again, he has proved why is 'The Driver of this Decade'.