2025 Formula One season wrapped: Top moments from the sport's 75th year!

The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, the final season before the major regulatory change in 2026, concluded with another dominant performance. The biggest wrap highlight is of course Lando Norris winning his maiden World Drivers' Championship at the final race in Abu Dhabi and became the 11th British F1 World Champion and delivered the first Drivers' and Constructors' double for McLaren since Mika Häkkinen in 1998. But, here are more you want to remember!
The first half of the season belonged to Oscar Piastri. He was the championship leader for the most rounds, capitalizing on the superior McLaren MCL39. He had statement wins in China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami, asserting himself as a genuine title threat and even holding the biggest championship lead of the season.
Red Bull started the year behind McLaren, a complete reversal of recent seasons. Max Verstappen had to fight for podiums instead of just leading. Max and Red Bull fought their way back with relentless consistency and development. Verstappen won five of the final eight races, closing a massive gap of over 100 points down to a mere two points by the final lap. This was arguably one of his greatest seasons of driving, even though he didn't win the title. Despite winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his immense effort fell short by just two points, bringing his dominant streak to an end. But time and again, he has proved why is 'The Driver of this Decade'.
At the British Grand Prix, Nico Hülkenberg finally scored his first career F1 podium on his 239th start, finishing P3 for Kick Sauber (Stake F1). It was a hugely popular result, ending the longest podium drought in the sport's history. Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli took his first career podium at the Canadian Grand Prix (P3), showcasing immense talent in a chaotic race. He added another in the Brazilian GP (P2) and Las Vegas GP (P3), signaling a huge future. Isack Hadjar too secured his maiden Formula 1 podium in the 2025 season to became the youngest Frenchman in F1 history to stand on the podium.
Carlos Sainz Jr. left Ferrari for Williams for the 2025 season. His season at Williams was marked by fantastic driving, culminating in two sensational podium finishes: P3 in Azerbaijan and P3 in Qatar, helping Williams secure an incredible 5th place in the Constructors' Championship (their best result since 2016).
McLaren-Mercedes asserted dominance in such a way, they sealed the Constructors' Championship with six races still to go, capitalising on the strength of their car and a consistent year from both drivers. The core of McLaren's success was the technical direction set by Team Principal Andrea Stella and the design team. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri pushed each other and their complementary feedback helped the engineering team focus development effectively.
Lando Norris wins the openerat Round 1 Australia while Piastri spins in the rain from P2. Mid-Season (May/June) Osacr takes the championship lead and holds it for the majority of the summer. At Zandvoort, Lando suffers a costly DNF at the Dutch GP and his teammate takes a 34-point lead. But then, Lando mounts a phenomenal recovery, with back-to-back wins in Mexico and São Paulo to reclaim the lead going into the final three races. However, one final plot twist awaits; both McLarens were disqualified in Las Vegas for a technical breach, allowing Verstappen to close the gap almost entirely and setting up the incredible three-way fight in Abu Dhabi.
