Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias dies after cosmetic surgery

Bianca Dias had a recent cosmetic procedure done and was recuperating from the surgery. One day her health took a turn for the worse. Bianca's friend and massage therapist Jeff Carlos posted al the photos and a heartfelt post for his friend and said, “Death is nothing at all,” he wrote. “Our bond has not been broken.”

In addition to this statement, fellow Digital Creator Patrícia Ganden also posted about Bianca Dias’ death, “I just know that we had beautiful moments, incredible conversations, may God comfort the family, I will remember with much affection and pride of you.”

Bianca Dias is an established model and a prominent lifestyle influencer with a strong presence in Brazil. Her Instagram account features photos featuring her in various types of fashion and lifestyle shoots, as well as her experience of various locations. In December 2025, Bianca shared images from her trip to London.

He bio in the Instagram read, ““Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito,” which translates to, “Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose.”