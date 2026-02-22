Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias dies after cosmetic surgery

Popular Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias passed away on February 19, at her residence in São Paulo, Brazil. She had been dealing with a pulmonary embolism and two seizures after undergoing cosmetic surgery as well as recovering from it. The influencer, reportedly 20-year-old, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital. Bianca Dias garnered around 60,000 followers, and was best known for posting about modelling, fashion and travel.
The news of Bianca Dias' passing away spread rapidly throughout social media. People paid respects and talked about their experiences with her. Her close friend, Giovanna Borges provided further information of Bianca's medical emergency via an Instagram story, “She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” wrote Borges. “I want to thank the countless messages, thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages, if you can pray for the family regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful! 🤍”
Bianca Dias had a recent cosmetic procedure done and was recuperating from the surgery. One day her health took a turn for the worse. Bianca's friend and massage therapist Jeff Carlos posted al the photos and a heartfelt post for his friend and said, “Death is nothing at all,” he wrote. “Our bond has not been broken.”
In addition to this statement, fellow Digital Creator Patrícia Ganden also posted about Bianca Dias’ death, “I just know that we had beautiful moments, incredible conversations, may God comfort the family, I will remember with much affection and pride of you.”
Bianca Dias is an established model and a prominent lifestyle influencer with a strong presence in Brazil. Her Instagram account features photos featuring her in various types of fashion and lifestyle shoots, as well as her experience of various locations. In December 2025, Bianca shared images from her trip to London.
He bio in the Instagram read, ““Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito,” which translates to, “Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose.”