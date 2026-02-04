Did Travis Scott reference Kylie Jenner’s breast implants in his new song?

Fans recently took notice of an extremely specific lyric in Travis Scott's new song. The artist has reportedly used intimate details about his former girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for his lyrical reference. The lyric appears in Travis' verse on Don Toliver's song Rosary, which references Kylie Jenner's breast implant. The song appears on Don Toliver's OCTANE album that was released on January 30. The lyrics has resulted in a lot of attention from fans because of its unexpected similarity to Kylie's comment.
Travis rapped on the track, “She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest. Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test.” His letter and number combo rang bells for everyone who heard Kylie’s viral TikTok comment from last year. This has led fans to speculate that Travis Scott’s new song contains a direct nod to his old girlfriend.
The quote comes from when Kylie had answered a question from one of her followers about cosmetic surgery. The follower was telling her how beautiful she looked and wondering what she could do to get her breasts to 'sit like that.' The follower said, “They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection.”
Kylie shared the precise details about her implants, “45 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Hope this helps lol.” She also mentioned her Beverly Hills doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, who later posted on Instagram saying he was "honored" by the unexpected shoutout. He said, “Her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated. Every patient is unique. This isn’t 'cookbook' surgery- it’s thoughtful, personalized care.” Kylie and Travis are currently separated and co-parenting their kids, Stormi and Aire.