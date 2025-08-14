Zoe Kravitz’s wild Taylor Swift bathroom snake story leaves fans amused and horrified

Zoë Kravitz described the whole rescue situation and said, “It was like a standoff. We were pulling, but the snake was too strong.” Faced with the choice of leaving the snake inside or dismantling the bathroom, they chose the latter. “I was trying to be a good house guest, but instead I destroyed her bathroom,” she laughed.

The whole situation escalated when Taylor's manager showed up with tools. "He gets a crowbar and he’s like tearing up this banquette. We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls... completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom.”

Later, the actor offered to pay for Taylor's damage and planned to tell her only after her bathroom was fixed. However, the popstar already was aware of the whole situation and took it in stride. In a fun mode, Zoë Kravitz suggested to the singer that her next album should be called Orpheus.