Taylor Swift 'shakes off' her ex Matty's mother Denise Welch's jabs

Taylor Swift dated singer Matty Healy for a bit a while ago, but it was Denise Welch who recently broke the ice with some not-so-nice comments.

Denise said she was “glad” not to have ended up as Taylor’s mother-in-law.

“You’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it,” she quipped.

Is it untrue though? Nope, and that is probably why TayTay said nothing about it.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had a brief relationship from May to June 2023, following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department is rumored to include several tracks inspired by Matty, such as Guilty As Sin, Down Bad, Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).

Denise Welch, mother of singer Matty Healy, recently made comments about Taylor Swift in an interview

According to sources close to Taylor, she plans to "take the high road" and not respond publicly to Denise's remarks.

She finds Denise’s comments “a bit obnoxious”, but doesn’t want to let them “ruin her day," a source close to her said.

Taylor has chosen to ignore the remarks for now, but they said:

“If Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something.”

"If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor’s – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide," they added.