Travis Scott hints he wants to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift

Travis Scott didn’t hold back when he revealed he’s keen to collaborate with pop queen Taylor Swift and Manchild hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter. In a Billboard cover story dated February 10, 2025, Travis Scott expressed his desire to collaborate with them, saying: “This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook. I have some ill ideas.”

Travis also mentioned wanting to work with the indie band Khruangbin, describing it as “this band … I want to work with.”

Travis and Sabrina competed on the Billboard 200 in early 2024 when his Days Before Rodeo 10th-anniversary project debuted close behind her Short n’ Sweet. Sabrina's album won by only about 1,000 album units.

Travis tried to play it cool by saying: “Charts, shmarts, man...Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works.”

Although Days Before Rodeo debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it claimed the No. 1 spot the following week, marking Scott’s fourth career Billboard 200 chart-topper after Utopia (2023), Astroworld (2018), and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016).

In early February 2025, he earned his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song “4×4”, which he premiered during the College Football Playoff Championship halftime show in Atlanta.

Travis also spoke about working deeply on his upcoming album, taking a more involved production role and continuing to push creative boundaries following Utopia.

How close are Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift?

In interviews throughout 2024, Sabrina said they text each other and have had dinners as well as tour experiences.

She also shut down rumours that she needed Taylor Swift’s approval before appearing in the viral Skims campaign. While she did ‘communicate’ with Taylor out of respect, there was no need for permission or sign-off, Sabrina said.

Instead, it was simply a gesture of transparency between friends.

A Travis Scott and Taylor Swift feature would mark his first collaboration with her. Taylor has previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on Bad Blood remix) and Ice Spice (Karma Remix).