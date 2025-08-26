Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted kissing in London after Rome getaway

Pop icon Harry Styles and actor Zoe Kravitz have been romantically linked together after being spotted a number of times in Europe. The latest news about the Juice hitmaker Lizzo’s song cover singer is that he was kissing the Big Little Lies actress in London.

Are Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles dating?

A source told the media that the duo were not just out together, and it was “definitely a date”. They added that the two make a “gorgeous couple”.

Before the kiss, they were walking together arm-in-arm on the cobbled streets of Rome. They are having fun together, but representatives of both parties have not confirmed anything about a relationship yet.

Zoe, was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, but she broke off that engagement last year, upon realising that they were "at different stages in life."

She has also been seen earlier this year with actor Noah Centineo.

Harry has stayed single since May 2024 when he broke up with actor Taylor Russell. His last serious relationship was with director Olivia Wilde for nearly two years. He was also romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski at a point of time.

Interestingly, most of the women Harry has been linked with are older than him. Fans have always adored Harry for being chivalrous. In fact, his ex Felicity Skinner (pre-X Factor girlfriend) said that he had always been "a really good boyfriend, very romantic and shy."