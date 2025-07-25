Harry Styles’ Pleasing ventures into sexual wellness with Pleasing Yourself collection

Harry Styles’ beauty company Pleasing is growing its kingdom, entering the sexual wellness arena with a new subsidiary line known as Pleasing Yourself. Rolled out on Thursday, the collection represents a huge milestone for the company, launching two new items: the $68 Pleasing double-sided vibrator and the $25 Pleasing lube.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing forays into sexual health with Pleasing Yourself line

This first foray into intimacy resonates with Pleasing’s fundamental philosophy of joy and self-discovery. Harry Lambert, Pleasing’s creative director, explained, ”The idea of Pleasing Yourself is at the heart of the Pleasing brand and a part of our ethos from the very beginning. This next step felt like such a natural progression, especially as something our community has been asking for from the get-go.”

Beyond product launches, Pleasing is also collaborating with Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA). This partnership will see the release of educational videos on sexual health and special-edition condoms bearing the tagline ’I’m for Planned Parenthood.’ The instructions for both new products have received PPFA approval, ensuring clarity and accuracy, and the silicone lube is FDA-approved. The vibrator was created in consultation with sex educator Zoë Ligon, renowned for her dedication to inclusivity and design-sensitive thinking.

Pleasing Yourself seeks to promote healthy body and mind discovery, as well as inciting dialogue around sexual literacy, inclusivity and self-expression. Products are created to provide pleasurable and empowering experiences, de-stigmatising intimacy taboos. Caren Spruch, Planned Parenthood's national arts and entertainment director, pointed out the common vision with Pleasing, “In this critical moment, as millions face the loss of these fundamental rights, this campaign will play a crucial role in empowering individuals with the knowledge to protect their bodies and their futures.”

To commemorate this growth, Pleasing will open a three-day, Pleasure Shop pop-up shop in New York City, which serves as an immersive experience devoid of shame or judgment. The Pleasing Yourself collection officially debuts online on the official website today, Friday. Although shipping to the US and UK is available now, the company announced attempts are being made to extend worldwide availability.