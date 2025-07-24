Marriage has reminded me of the importance of peace and stability: Parineeti Chopra opens up on life beyond the frame
Parineeti Chopra is not the kind of artist you come across too often. Well, in an industry that remembers you only by your last performance or film, it is rather difficult to break the stereotype and chose a role that’s different, every single time. Whether it works, or does not, at the box office or with the audience, is subjective and debatable, but choosing to play the characters that matter — that is what art is all about, isn’t it?
I want to make space for the life I’m building beyond the set: Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s filmography proves the point. From Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade to The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila, each of the portrayals speaks of a story not just about the character Parineeti plays, but also about the person behind them, of the becoming of an artist, the individual she is. This in turn reflects in the choices she makes in other spheres of her life, outside the frame, beyond the scripts and the sets. Whether it is protecting her space, taking things slow, collaborating with purposeful brands or embracing minimalism, Parineeti is in a phase, as she tells us, “where I want my work to reflect depth and purpose”.
In a heart-to-heart conversation with Parineeti Chopra, we realise how ‘unreel’ she is and how rooted in reality.
Excerpts:
You’ve spoken about loving beauty that feels real. What does real beauty mean to you today, especially in an industry driven by perfection?
Real beauty, to me, is all about natural and authentic. It’s not about filters or fitting into a specific mold; it’s about confidence, embracing who you are, and letting your individuality shine. In an industry like ours where perfection is often the benchmark, I’ve learned to value the beauty of being raw, honest, and real, whether that’s in my performances or how I present myself to the world.
Right. So, how has your approach to skincare and self-care evolved over the years, especially as a public figure under constant spotlight?
I think, now I look for minimalism and not those 15 to 17 steps of skincare, if I am doing it by myself. I have never considered skincare as a cover-up mechanism; rather, I have always considered it as selfcare that we require as we age. I’ve also always prioritised rest, mental wellness, and clean, conscious choices. Being in the spotlight can be intense, so grounding myself through routines that support my well-being is essential.
What drew you to La Pink and its mission of 100% microplastic-free beauty? Also, what role does minimalism play in your daily beauty routine?
As an environmentalist myself and a conscious consumer, I was intrigued to learn how La Pink processes its 100% Microplastic Free Formulations in India. Its commitment to clean, microplastic-free beauty isn’t just a trend; it’s a responsibility that they dared to take in a price-sensitive market like India. Partnering with them felt like a natural fit because it aligned with my own shift towards mindful living. I wanted to be part of something that’s making a genuine difference.
I’ve always believed that less is more, especially when it comes to skincare. Minimalism in my beauty routine means choosing products that are purposeful, gentle, and safe. La Pink fits perfectly into that philosophy—the formula is 100% microplastic-free, which not only feels better on my skin but is also better for the environment. It does the job of two products in one: hydration and broad-spectrum protection, both of which are rare, to be honest.
How do you hope to inspire younger audiences to rethink their beauty choices?
I want to show that beauty can be both aspirational and ethical. You don’t have to compromise your values for glamour. I hope young people realise the power they hold as consumers—the brands they choose, the ingredients they use — it all matters. If my choices can encourage even a few to think cleaner and live more consciously, that’s a win.
Moving on to films, you’ve played a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to intense dramas. What kind of roles are exciting you right now?
I’m drawn to roles that push me out of my comfort zone — women with layers, strength, and vulnerability. Stories that speak to real issues or allow me to completely disappear into a character are what excite me now. I’m in a phase where I want my work to reflect depth and purpose.
Is there a role you’ve turned down that you still think about—or wish you had said yes to?
There have been a few! (laughs) Sometimes timing or intuition just doesn’t align, and you let go of something. But I’ve never regretted those choices. I believe every “no” shaped my path and brought me to the “yeses” that really mattered.
You’ve balanced commercial success with critical acclaim. How do you decide which scripts to say yes to?
It’s always instinct. The script has to speak to me, challenge me, or bring something new to the table. Whether it’s a big film or an indie, I ask myself—will this role leave a mark? I also look at the team behind it because filmmaking is always a collaborative journey.
What has been your biggest learning curve in Bollywood?
Navigating the unpredictability. Unlike structured careers, Bollywood has no rulebook. I’ve had to learn on the go—how to deal with highs and lows, scrutiny, and constantly reinvent myself. But it’s taught me resilience and the value of staying true to who you are.
Has married life changed your outlook on work-life balance or the roles you take on?
Marriage has definitely brought a beautiful balance to my life. It’s reminded me of the importance of peace and stability. When you’re happy personally, it reflects in your work. I’m more selective now — I want to do meaningful projects but also make space for the life I’m building beyond the set.
How has Raghav (Chadha) influenced or supported your creative journey—especially with your evolving brand partnerships and projects?
Raghav is my biggest cheerleader. He encourages me to take bold creative decisions and supports every step I take—whether it’s a film or a new challenge. Having someone who believes in your growth—not just professionally, but personally—makes all the difference.
You’re known for being private but grounded—how do you maintain that balance between being in the public eye and protecting your personal space?
I’ve always believed that while I owe honesty to my audience, not everything has to be out there. I share what feels genuine, but I also protect what’s sacred. That balance allows me to stay sane, grounded, and focus on what truly matters.
How have your roots shaped the way you approach fame, ambition, and success?
My family has always emphasised humility, hard work, and values. Fame was never the goal — it was always about doing good work, staying kind, and remembering where you came from. Those values are my compass, no matter how far I go.
And what’s one value your family instilled in you that you carry with you every day, both on set and in life?
Integrity. Whether I’m on a film set, a brand shoot, or just living my everyday life, I try to do things with honesty and heart. That’s something my parents always lived by and have passed on to us.
Looking ahead, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave—not just as an actor, but as a woman with a voice in beauty, cinema, and beyond?
I hope to be remembered as someone who made fearless choices—on and off screen. Whether it’s a role I played, a brand I believed in, or the way I stood up for conscious living — I want my journey to inspire authenticity, purpose, and passion in others.
Lastly, what are your current and future projects?
I’ve got some exciting things lined up — films that are very close to my heart and challenge me as an artist. I’m also working on projects that explore new formats and storytelling. Outside of acting, I’m diving deeper into causes I care about, like clean beauty and sustainability, and continuing to collaborate with brands that align with those values.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain