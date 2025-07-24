Marriage has reminded me of the importance of peace and stability: Parineeti Chopra opens up on life beyond the frame

Parineeti Chopra’s filmography proves the point. From Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade to The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila, each of the portrayals speaks of a story not just about the character Parineeti plays, but also about the person behind them, of the becoming of an artist, the individual she is. This in turn reflects in the choices she makes in other spheres of her life, outside the frame, beyond the scripts and the sets. Whether it is protecting her space, taking things slow, collaborating with purposeful brands or embracing minimalism, Parineeti is in a phase, as she tells us, “where I want my work to reflect depth and purpose”.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with Parineeti Chopra, we realise how ‘unreel’ she is and how rooted in reality.

Excerpts: