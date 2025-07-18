'Love stories have been my drug', says Ali Fazal as he opens up on films and how acting chose him

An organic process indeed. Like something slow-cooked under starlight. Then we ask the money question — the real-life dilemma. Big paycheck with no soul, or small change with big wings? And Ali doesn’t dodge it. “The answer to these situations depends on what stage in your life you are at, you know? Yeah, I’ve done projects for money, and told myself that I will do it with so much conviction that the commercialism part will get balanced. But at the end, at the back of it, I knew that I had to work two households, you know, sometimes three households. So... yeah, it’s subjective.”

But beyond the love stories that attract him, Ali tells us that when he is offered a film, a role, what essentially draws him in is, “The space for me to dive deep into a character that is probably not fully author-like. I respect writers who do that. The great writers leave these very cinematic gaps in character building. And those gaps — you can’t really pinpoint, but when you read a good script, you’ll know that this guy has thought of me. You know, whoever I am at that moment. That actor who comes in and says, ‘You know what, I’m gonna land you the same emotion, but I’m gonna take a little detour here and come back.’ It’s like jazz — you get to break the rules, but you’re still within the bar, within the music. And therefore, it’s always new, and yet it’s — you know... weight, yeah.”