Ali Fazal’s intense guitar training for Metro… In Dino brings raw authenticity to his musician role

Ali Fazal is no stranger to pushing boundaries, but for his latest film Metro… In Dino, the actor has tuned into a whole new frequency of commitment. Under the direction of the ever-enigmatic Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal has immersed himself into the soul of his character—a musician—by diving headfirst into the world of guitar, strings and all.

Ali Fazal strikes a new chord in Metro… In Dino

Though fans might remember his brief guitar-strumming cameo in 3 Idiots over a decade ago, this time around, Ali wasn't content with just playing pretend. Determined to bring raw, heartfelt authenticity to the screen, he spent over a month learning the guitar from scratch, training rigorously under a professional musician to fine-tune his technique.

“Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it’s all real,” Ali reflects. “I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro… In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character’s soul. When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo—more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords I could play, chords I couldn’t play. But it’s Basu da’s frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all.”