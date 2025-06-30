Ali Fazal’s intense guitar training for Metro… In Dino brings raw authenticity to his musician role

Ali Fazal is no stranger to pushing boundaries, but for his latest film Metro… In Dino, the actor has tuned into a whole new frequency of commitment. Under the direction of the ever-enigmatic Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal has immersed himself into the soul of his character—a musician—by diving headfirst into the world of guitar, strings and all.
Though fans might remember his brief guitar-strumming cameo in 3 Idiots over a decade ago, this time around, Ali wasn't content with just playing pretend. Determined to bring raw, heartfelt authenticity to the screen, he spent over a month learning the guitar from scratch, training rigorously under a professional musician to fine-tune his technique.
“Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it’s all real,” Ali reflects. “I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro… In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character’s soul. When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo—more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords I could play, chords I couldn’t play. But it’s Basu da’s frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all.”
For Ali, this wasn’t just about learning notes or getting his fingers to obey a fretboard—it was about embodying the very essence of a musician.
“I spent over a month taking lessons with a professional guitarist, not just to learn chords but to understand the instrument, the body language, the relationship between a musician and his guitar,” he explains. “It’s not easy; your fingers hurt, and it takes real dedication. But I wanted to make sure that every time I played on screen, it felt honest—not just to me but to the audience.”
His respect for the storytelling of Anurag Basu shines through as he shares what drove his preparation. “Anurag Basu’s stories are always layered, and I felt that if I didn’t dive deep into this part, it would be a disservice to the character and to the film. I’ve always believed that music is a universal language—it connects us in ways that words sometimes can’t. That’s what I wanted to capture. I hope audiences can feel the effort and love I’ve poured into this role.”
Metro… In Dino promises a tapestry of emotions, music and human connection. And with Ali Fazal’s passionate preparation, his performance is poised to strike a resonant chord with audiences everywhere.
Metro… In Dino releases on July 4.