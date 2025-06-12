Inside ‘Metro… In Dino’: Ali Fazal reflects on working with Anurag Basu

Speaking in a recent interview, Ali Fazal shared his admiration for his director's storytelling approach, particularly the use of a hyperlink narrative that connects multiple character arcs without revealing their intersections until key moments. The actor, known for his work in Mirzapur and Victoria & Abdul, highlighted how Anurag Basu’s direction often blurs the line between performance and surprise—even for the actors themselves.

Recalling one such instance during filming, Fazal revealed:

"There’s a shot where I come in front of a car and it almost touches me. I didn’t know who was inside, I was just briefed to react to the vehicle normally," he said. "Later, during promotions, Pankaj Tripathi told me he was in that car and even delivered a line. I had no idea at the time. That moment stayed with me—Anurag sir didn’t let me in on the detail. It was one of those delightful surprises he throws in to keep things spontaneous."

Metro… In Dino is the third instalment in Anurag Basu’s unofficial trilogy of hyperlink films, following Life… In A Metro and Ludo. Each film explores the convergence of seemingly unrelated lives in unexpected ways. This latest chapter promises a similar interplay, blending emotional depth with the chaos of urban life.

Backed by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. Featuring an ensemble cast, Metro… In Dino is slated for release in cinemas on 4 July 2025.

