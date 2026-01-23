Harry Styles announces global tour 2026

Harry Styles is getting back out on the road. The English musician announced his Together, Together tour on Thursday. It’s a 50-date run made up of residencies in Europe, the U.K., Brazil, Mexico, the U.S. and Australia.
Harry’s tour launches May 16 with six nights in Amsterdam, followed by six nights in London, two in São Paulo, two in Mexico City, 30 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney, where it will conclude in December. Openers include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and more.
There are a few pre-sale opportunities. The general sale for São Paulo begins on Wednesday and the Mexico City sale begins January 29.
The general sale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and many New York dates begins January 30. The last New York dates, October 10 to 31, will go on sale February 4.
Harry Styles is no stranger to residencies. During his Love on Tour in 2022, he did a 15-night stint at Madison Square Garden, which Ticketmaster labeled “the highest-grossing single engagement in the venue’s history.”
The Together, Together tour news arrives a week after Harry revealed his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive March 6.
Titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the album is Harry’s first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record Harry’s House, which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
The cover for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally features the 31-year-old artiste in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.