Harry Styles announces global tour 2026

Harry’s tour launches May 16 with six nights in Amsterdam, followed by six nights in London, two in São Paulo, two in Mexico City, 30 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney, where it will conclude in December. Openers include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and more.

There are a few pre-sale opportunities. The general sale for São Paulo begins on Wednesday and the Mexico City sale begins January 29.

The general sale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and many New York dates begins January 30. The last New York dates, October 10 to 31, will go on sale February 4.