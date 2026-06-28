Has Hardik Pandya secretly married girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Here’s what we know

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is back in the thick of social media speculations yet again. Rumors are rife that the popular all-rounder has tied the knot in secrecy with his model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. This speculation was fuelled by the posting of an intimate picture of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma on various social media forums.
The gossip started after a picture surfaced that showed Hardik Pandya along with his girlfriend and an elderly lady assumed to be the girlfriend’s mother. It didn’t take long before a significant detail was highlighted in the picture by some keen internet users, that is, the presence of sindoor (vermilion) in Hardik’s girlfriend’s hair parting area along with a tilak on her forehead. Given the fact that the old lady is seen hugging both Hardik and Mahieka by their hands, the internet was abuzz with gossip that the couple had gotten hitched.
As more and more rumours swirl, Hardik and Mahieka have yet to issue any kind of formal statements confirming or denying reports that there is an impending wedding between them. According to industry sources, the clothing worn by the couple in the photo seems similar to what they wore when attending an event together at the Ahmedabad Airport, thus giving rise to speculations that it could be just a normal family get-together and not a wedding.
The rumours about the couple started brewing way back in September 2025, but the two went official with their relationship in the month of October 2025. The talented and award winning fashion model Mahieka has been always been seen supporting Hardik, cheering for him during the IPL 2026 and India’s successful T20 World Cup tournament.
It is obvious for many to expect that after dating for more than a year, the couple will go ahead and make this important step publically if it happens. Hardik got divorced from his Serbian model wife Natasa Stankovic in the month of July 2024; they had a kid together before getting separated.