Has Hardik Pandya secretly married girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Here’s what we know

The rumours about the couple started brewing way back in September 2025, but the two went official with their relationship in the month of October 2025. The talented and award winning fashion model Mahieka has been always been seen supporting Hardik, cheering for him during the IPL 2026 and India’s successful T20 World Cup tournament.

It is obvious for many to expect that after dating for more than a year, the couple will go ahead and make this important step publically if it happens. Hardik got divorced from his Serbian model wife Natasa Stankovic in the month of July 2024; they had a kid together before getting separated.