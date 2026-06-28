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Harshad Chopra reveals his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

Harshad Chopra reveals a story of cheating and betrayal on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa
Harshad Chopra shares emotional account of 2010 incident on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa
Harshad Chopra breaks silence on girlfriend and best friend betrayal
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A very moving confession by Harshad Chopra came on the first episode of the TV show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. According to the actor, in 2010, he was betrayed by his girlfriend and his best friend. As a result, Harshad could not trust people after the incident and suffered a lot. He said he held this grief within himself for almost 16 years until he decided to share it with everyone while appearing in a jail entry task.

Harshad Chopra’s emotional revelation on Lock Upp goes viral

In the opening episode of the show, Harshad Chopra joins the TV reality show in a jail entry challenge in which the participants are made to speak out about a hidden truth. The hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, question Harshad on how he is able to maintain privacy even when he is popular.

Riteish Deshmukh said, “In a career spanning over 20 years, your fans hardly know 20 things about you.” In response, Harshad Chopra said, “I know that my fans expect a lot out of me, but I thought it was only about my work. I don’t have much to share. I have tried 4-5 times to be active on social media, but that enthusiasm dies within 3-4 months. I am here on the show to expose my personality completely. I am ungrateful in terms of being seen, but I am going to work on it.”

The emotional confession shared by Harshad Chopra highlighted how the 2010 incident changed his approach to relationships
Harshad Chopra added that he had carried the pain silently for nearly 16 years before deciding to speak on the show

Later, the actor also added, “My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary.” Harshad Chopra's co-actor Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Shivangi Joshi, held his hand while Sufi Motiwala expressed his support, saying, “We love you.”

The confession added a personal layer to his public image, which has largely remained private over the years. The episode emphasised how deeply personal experiences can affect public figures despite their professional success.

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