Harshad Chopra reveals his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

A very moving confession by Harshad Chopra came on the first episode of the TV show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. According to the actor, in 2010, he was betrayed by his girlfriend and his best friend. As a result, Harshad could not trust people after the incident and suffered a lot. He said he held this grief within himself for almost 16 years until he decided to share it with everyone while appearing in a jail entry task.

Harshad Chopra’s emotional revelation on Lock Upp goes viral

In the opening episode of the show, Harshad Chopra joins the TV reality show in a jail entry challenge in which the participants are made to speak out about a hidden truth. The hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, question Harshad on how he is able to maintain privacy even when he is popular.