Harshad Chopra reveals his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

A very moving confession by Harshad Chopra came on the first episode of the TV show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. According to the actor, in 2010, he was betrayed by his girlfriend and his best friend. As a result, Harshad could not trust people after the incident and suffered a lot. He said he held this grief within himself for almost 16 years until he decided to share it with everyone while appearing in a jail entry task.
In the opening episode of the show, Harshad Chopra joins the TV reality show in a jail entry challenge in which the participants are made to speak out about a hidden truth. The hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, question Harshad on how he is able to maintain privacy even when he is popular.
Riteish Deshmukh said, “In a career spanning over 20 years, your fans hardly know 20 things about you.” In response, Harshad Chopra said, “I know that my fans expect a lot out of me, but I thought it was only about my work. I don’t have much to share. I have tried 4-5 times to be active on social media, but that enthusiasm dies within 3-4 months. I am here on the show to expose my personality completely. I am ungrateful in terms of being seen, but I am going to work on it.”
Later, the actor also added, “My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary.” Harshad Chopra's co-actor Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Shivangi Joshi, held his hand while Sufi Motiwala expressed his support, saying, “We love you.”
The confession added a personal layer to his public image, which has largely remained private over the years. The episode emphasised how deeply personal experiences can affect public figures despite their professional success.