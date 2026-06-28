Vikrant Massey wishes Bablu Pandit hadn’t died, opens up about Mirzapur set’s male-dominated environment

For years, Mirzapur sold itself as India’s ultimate testosterone fantasy. Guns, gore, gaalis, power games, revenge arcs, and men constantly trying to out-macho each other. The audience loved it and then the memes exploded and dialogues became pop culture currency. But now, years after his exit, Vikrant Massey has given us a peak into what that world felt like behind the scenes too.

Vikrant Massey didn’t just leave Mirzapur, he exposed its hyper-masculine machinery

Speaking recently about his departure from the hit franchise, Vikrant revealed that Mirzapur had 85% male cast and crew, and that the atmosphere often became consumed by male ego, testosterone, and patriarchal energy. Mirzapur was never subtle about masculinity.

From Kaleen Bhaiya’s suffocating authority to Munna Bhaiya’s fragile insecurity disguised as swagger, the entire narrative ecosystem ran on men trying to dominate other men. The irony is that Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit stood out precisely because he wasn’t like the others.