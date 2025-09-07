Jitendra Kumar joins Mirzapur: The Film as Bablu Pandit after Vikrant Massey opts out

Mirzapur: The Film is officially in production, and the makers have roped in Jitendra Kumar to step into the role of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the first season of the series.

Jitendra Kumar steps into Bablu Pandit role in Mirzapur: The Film after Vikrant Massey said 'no' to makers

Best known for his roles in the shows Kota Factory and Panchayat, Jitendra takes on the character after Vikrant reportedly declined to reprise the role, as he wasn’t comfortable revisiting Bablu’s shocking death in the cinematic version after experiencing it in the series. And the makers respected his decision.

This is not the first time Vikrant refused a role. The 12th Fail actor also reportedly left the much-anticipated action thriller Don 3, in which he was expected to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Mirzapur: The Film's shooting has already kicked off at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, with several key cast members expected to join soon. The makers are eyeing a theatrical release in 2026.

Announced in October 2024, Mirzapur: The Film promises to retain the intensity and character-driven drama that made the series a cult OTT phenomenon, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

Jitendra has already impressed fans with his stellar performances in performances in projects like Panchayat, Kota Factory and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.