Jitendra Kumar joins Mirzapur: The Film as Bablu Pandit after Vikrant Massey opts out

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the first season of Mirzapur, declined to relive his character’s death in the film, paving the way for Jitendra Kumar to take on the role
Mirzapur: The Film is officially in production, and the makers have roped in Jitendra Kumar to step into the role of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the first season of the series.

Best known for his roles in the shows Kota Factory and Panchayat, Jitendra takes on the character after Vikrant reportedly declined to reprise the role, as he wasn’t comfortable revisiting Bablu’s shocking death in the cinematic version after experiencing it in the series. And the makers respected his decision.

This is not the first time Vikrant refused a role. The 12th Fail actor also reportedly left the much-anticipated action thriller Don 3, in which he was expected to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Mirzapur: The Film's shooting has already kicked off at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, with several key cast members expected to join soon. The makers are eyeing a theatrical release in 2026.

Announced in October 2024, Mirzapur: The Film promises to retain the intensity and character-driven drama that made the series a cult OTT phenomenon, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

Jitendra has already impressed fans with his stellar performances in performances in projects like Panchayat, Kota Factory and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Mohit Malik has reportedly joined the cast of Mirzapur. Best known for his roles in Doli Armaano Ki and Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, the actor confirmed the news on social media.

“Excited to join the world of Mirzapur! Thank you to the team and producers for this warm welcome. Grateful and looking forward to this journey," he wrote.

The film will feature Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu returning to their iconic roles, while actor Ravi Kishan has reportedly joined the cast, according to a media source.

Mirzapur star Isha Talwar slams YRF’s Shanoo Sharma for ‘weird’ audition experience
Vikrant Massey
Mirzapur
Jitendra Kumar
Mirzapur: The Film

