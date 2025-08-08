Mirzapur star Isha Talwar slams YRF’s Shanoo Sharma for ‘weird’ audition experience

Recalling the incident, Isha wrote, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask.”

The actor even shared how it shattered her confidence, “It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films ... I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!”