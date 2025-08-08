Mirzapur star Isha Talwar slams YRF’s Shanoo Sharma for ‘weird’ audition experience

Casting auditions are a much talked about topic in the world of films. Recently, one such incident came to light which left the internet shocked. Mirzapur fame Isha Talwar spoke about the uncomfortable audition experience she had face with Yash Raj Film's casting director, Shanoo Sharma. In a recent Instagram comment, the actor recalled how Shanoo Sharma asked her to perform a crying scene in the middle of a restaurant that left the actress stunned.
Recalling the incident, Isha wrote, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask.”
The actor even shared how it shattered her confidence, “It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films ... I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!”
The actress also revealed that she has decided to share this story now as she wants newcomers to have a clear idea of what it takes to enter the industry. “Anyway, just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure ... I do remember saying I can't do it and of course I never got the role ... but at least I dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role!” She advised newcomers to not tolerate any unkind behavior and maintain their dignity. The actress ended her comment with #Dignityfirstalways.
As of now, Shanoo Sharma has not spoken or replied back to Isha's comment, but this has raised conversation about the importance of creating safe space for newcomers.
