Thinking of travelling solo? Tracee Ellis Ross has tips worth stealing

Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for her roles in black-ish and Girlfriends, isn’t one to wait around for company when it comes to travel. Whether loved ones are unavailable or she’s simply craving solitude, Ross never hesitates to pack a bag and take off on her own.
Her latest three-part docuseries, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, now streaming on The Roku Channel, follows the actor on independent getaways to Marrakech, Cancún and Marbella. Along the way, she offers not just enviable backdrops but personal insight on how travelling alone can be both empowering and deeply restorative.
Why solo travel matters to her
Ross took her first solo trip in her twenties. Over time, she says, the experience has helped her build emotional resilience — something she carries back into her everyday life. “What I find is that I gain a muscle strength around being uncomfortable,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s like when a baseball player swings with two bats, and then by the time they get to one bat, it feels lighter.”
That emotional “muscle memory,” she says, helps her navigate the unpredictable — not just on the road, but in life.
Not everyone is ready to hop on a plane to Morocco solo. Ross suggests starting with baby steps — like dining alone.
“Start by going to dinner by yourself,” she advises. If that feels daunting, try a quiet Tuesday evening before working your way up to a weekend night. Bring a book or an iPad to feel more at ease — and carry that same approach into your hotel room on holiday.
That way, if your solo plans end up quieter than expected, “you don’t feel like you have ruined your trip and done something stupid.”
Before you plan your itinerary, Ross encourages identifying the reason for the trip. “Are you going because you’re single and want to meet other people? Or do you need to recharge from a life packed with kids, pets, work and obligations?” Knowing your goal — adventure, escape, healing — helps set the tone for the journey and prevents disappointment.
Ross is clear-eyed about the risks that can come with travelling alone, especially for women and marginalised identities. “You might not feel vulnerable, but depending on where you’re going, it might leave you vulnerable,” she says. Awareness is key.
Her own travel preferences lean towards resorts, where she can relax without needing to venture far. “It allows me to not have to adventure off property,” she notes. She often returns to places where she’s felt safe before — a habit seasoned solo travellers swear by.
If you’re a woman, Black, LGBTQIA+, non-binary, or differently abled, Ross recommends doing “diligence” to ensure your destination will support a sense of safety.
Behind the glamorous photos is a meticulous planner. Ross researches everything: airport layouts, foot traffic, and the local weather. She adjusts her packing accordingly — from comfy shoes for long terminals to a portable fan for hot climates.
Her approach? The more you know ahead of time, the more confident you’ll feel once you land.
