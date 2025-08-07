Thinking of travelling solo? Tracee Ellis Ross has tips worth stealing

Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for her roles in black-ish and Girlfriends, isn’t one to wait around for company when it comes to travel. Whether loved ones are unavailable or she’s simply craving solitude, Ross never hesitates to pack a bag and take off on her own.

Tracee Ellis Ross on the art of solo travel

Her latest three-part docuseries, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, now streaming on The Roku Channel, follows the actor on independent getaways to Marrakech, Cancún and Marbella. Along the way, she offers not just enviable backdrops but personal insight on how travelling alone can be both empowering and deeply restorative.

Why solo travel matters to her

Ross took her first solo trip in her twenties. Over time, she says, the experience has helped her build emotional resilience — something she carries back into her everyday life. “What I find is that I gain a muscle strength around being uncomfortable,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s like when a baseball player swings with two bats, and then by the time they get to one bat, it feels lighter.”

That emotional “muscle memory,” she says, helps her navigate the unpredictable — not just on the road, but in life.

Not everyone is ready to hop on a plane to Morocco solo. Ross suggests starting with baby steps — like dining alone.